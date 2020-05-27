PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,633 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 617,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,111 shares of company stock worth $176,611. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

