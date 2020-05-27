PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,663 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.04.

ANET opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

