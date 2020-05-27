PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

