PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,600,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,027,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

