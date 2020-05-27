PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

