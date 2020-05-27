PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,908,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,924 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

NLY stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.55%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

