PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,111 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Splunk by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Splunk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,138 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,629,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Splunk by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 30,441.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $114,330.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,846. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

