PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after purchasing an additional 538,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

LW opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

