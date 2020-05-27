PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,226,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

SRPT stock opened at $154.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.87. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,450 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.