PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 1,689.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in UGI by 395.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in UGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

