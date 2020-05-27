PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,277 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after buying an additional 763,155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after buying an additional 125,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

