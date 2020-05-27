PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $285,299.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

