PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $205.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

