PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,091 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

