PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AEGON by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 88.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in AEGON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AEGON by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 186,363 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AEG stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. AEGON has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Several research firms recently commented on AEG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

