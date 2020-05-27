PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 71 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,687. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.56.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.