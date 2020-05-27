PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 589 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 255,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,040 shares of company stock valued at $610,741. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.