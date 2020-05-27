PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,951 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 437.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,501 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,199 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $146,816,000 after buying an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 792.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 43,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.