PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,324 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 119,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -255.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.