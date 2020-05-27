PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 18,570 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

