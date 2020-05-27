PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

NYSE:TIF opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

