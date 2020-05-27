PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of PROS worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROS by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PROS by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRO opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

