PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NFG opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.