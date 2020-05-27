PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,593 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.