PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading Up 5.4%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.70, 516,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 692,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

