PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading Up 5.4%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.70, 516,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 692,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
