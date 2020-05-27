Planning Directions Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 105,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 747,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

