OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . an industry rank of 50 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OEG stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

