Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $74,311.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,824. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBT stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

