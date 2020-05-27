Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $347,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 526,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,008,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,150.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

