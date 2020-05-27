Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $4,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

NYSE PGR opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

