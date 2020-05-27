Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $332,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $181,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 27.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,228,000 after purchasing an additional 214,029 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 205,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,315.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,159 shares of company stock worth $1,752,429 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

