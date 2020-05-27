Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 436,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

