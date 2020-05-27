Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 391 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in McKesson by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,108 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.