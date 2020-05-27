Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 255,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $86,109,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.