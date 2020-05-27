Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

