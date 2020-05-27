Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

