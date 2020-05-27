Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $184.17 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

