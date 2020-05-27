Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 197,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LILAK. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

