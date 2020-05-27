Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,779.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

