Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WEX by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in WEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in WEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

WEX stock opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.00. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

