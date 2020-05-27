Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,823 Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 191,375 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $8,968,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.18. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

