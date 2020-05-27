Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 653 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

