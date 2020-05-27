Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,374 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after buying an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after buying an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after buying an additional 517,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,946,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $700,395. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SEE opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

