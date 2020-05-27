Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.48. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

