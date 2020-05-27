Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVSF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from $1.40 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.48.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.