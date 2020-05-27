NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NTN Buzztime an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTN Buzztime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

