Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Novocure worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novocure by 229.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NVCR stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,920,451.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

