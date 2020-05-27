New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Insperity by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,733,000 after buying an additional 547,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $45,228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 443,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

