New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 992 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 150,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,945 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.