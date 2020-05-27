New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

OUT opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OUT. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

